Here's how to protect your home from wildfires

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

With it now being the heart of wildfire season, there are ways to protect your homes, property and family.

St. Lucie County resident Tom Walsh still remembers a large wildfire in 2013 off Indrio Road.

Hundreds of residents were evacuated and there were many close calls. Seeing it first hand, Walsh is staying on top of his yard and house this wildfire season.

"I was clipping some of palm fronds that were dead," said Tom Walsh.

There is also extra hurricane debris in the woods, serving as additional fuel for wildfires.

Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service points to what the community did before the 2013 wildfire.

"We saved many homes in this community and for the most part it's because they had defensible spaces," said Yunas. "Literally the fire just went right around their houses."

Yunas praises residents for what they are doing now, pointing out measures being taken.

"You see how this driveway, it literally serves as a fire break," she said.

Yunas also pointed to a metal roof, which is less flammable. She also said the homeowner put a rock border around the house and cleared dead vegetation.

Firefighters said you should clean your gutters out immediately as your best way to protect your home from flying embers.