Man hurt in Riviera Beach drive-by shooting

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses told detectives the victim was shot along the 1400 block of West 21st Street around 2 p.m. They believe the bullets came from a small white vehicle.
The man is expected to survive his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them.
Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.