Trump calls Roseanne Barr after debut of show

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."
Speaking by telephone on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night's call was pretty exciting.
Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says "I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years."
Barr has been a Trump supporter and plays a supporter on the updated sitcom.
"Roseanne" returned on Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run. The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC's original "Roseanne."