4th Annual SWA Run AWAY 5K on April 8 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

4th Annual SWA Run AWAY 5K on April 8

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-02 07:45:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:02:44 GMT
    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

    Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:34:27 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-03-30 17:59:53 GMT

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

    More >>

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

    More >>
    •   

Sign up for the 4th Annual SWA Run AWAY 5K Trail Run and support a great cause!

The SWA Run celebrates the harmony of industry and nature, bringing awareness to recycling and solid waste issues.

The 5K will be held Sunday April 8, 2018, at the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Education Center and Greenway Trail System at 6751 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach.

This 3.1 mile course takes runners, walkers and families AWAY through cabbage palms, cypress hammocks, marshes and lush pine flat woods, with glimpses of Grassy Waters Preserve and the Renewable Energy Park.

Registration fees are:
• Early Bird – $25 from Oct. 9, 2017 – February 28, 2018
• Procrastinator’s Registration – $35 from March 1, 2018 – April 5, 2018
• Race Day Registration – $40
• Community/School Group (4 or more) – $20 each
• Children 12 and under – $15

All pre-registered participants will receive a commemorative race medal and race shirt. Register for the run here.  Awards will be given to the best times for male and female runners in various age categories.

Proceeds from this family-friendly 5K trail run/walk will benefit the nonprofit Resource Depot and their efforts to keep reusable resources out of the landfill and put them back in the hands of those who need them in our community.

Immediately following the SWA Run AWAY 5K, all are welcome to enjoy self-guided tours of the SWA’s award-winning Renewable Energy Facility 2 and LEED Platinum Education Center.

Packet pickup for the SWA Run AWAY 5K will be on Wednesday, April 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resource Depot, Inc. The address is 2510 Florida Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Just east of I-95 off Belvedere Blvd. Runners can also pick up their packet the morning of the race.

FOX 29's Hot Ticket is sponsored by The Florida Lottery 

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.