4th Annual SWA Run AWAY 5K on April 8

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.

Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

Sign up for the 4th Annual SWA Run AWAY 5K Trail Run and support a great cause!

The SWA Run celebrates the harmony of industry and nature, bringing awareness to recycling and solid waste issues.

The 5K will be held Sunday April 8, 2018, at the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Education Center and Greenway Trail System at 6751 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach.

This 3.1 mile course takes runners, walkers and families AWAY through cabbage palms, cypress hammocks, marshes and lush pine flat woods, with glimpses of Grassy Waters Preserve and the Renewable Energy Park.

Registration fees are:

• Early Bird – $25 from Oct. 9, 2017 – February 28, 2018

• Procrastinator’s Registration – $35 from March 1, 2018 – April 5, 2018

• Race Day Registration – $40

• Community/School Group (4 or more) – $20 each

• Children 12 and under – $15

All pre-registered participants will receive a commemorative race medal and race shirt. Register for the run here. Awards will be given to the best times for male and female runners in various age categories.

Proceeds from this family-friendly 5K trail run/walk will benefit the nonprofit Resource Depot and their efforts to keep reusable resources out of the landfill and put them back in the hands of those who need them in our community.

Immediately following the SWA Run AWAY 5K, all are welcome to enjoy self-guided tours of the SWA’s award-winning Renewable Energy Facility 2 and LEED Platinum Education Center.

Packet pickup for the SWA Run AWAY 5K will be on Wednesday, April 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resource Depot, Inc. The address is 2510 Florida Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Just east of I-95 off Belvedere Blvd. Runners can also pick up their packet the morning of the race.

FOX 29's Hot Ticket is sponsored by The Florida Lottery