Sheriff won't clear son in Sheila Hamner case

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara held a Thursday morning news conference to discuss the arrest of a suspect in a 2016 homicide but still would not clear the victim's son in the case.

Carlos Arellano-Ramirez was indicted Wednesday in a 2016 attack that killed 74-year-old Sheila Hamner.

Arellano-Ramirez faces first-degree murder charges. During a Thursday morning appearance a judge set no bond on the murder charge and ordered no contact with any family members of the the Hamners.

Last year, Hamner’s son, Kenny, was arrested in January 2017 and charged with his mother’s murder. However, in March 2017, the state attorney’s office dismissed the case without an explanation.

Mascara said Thursday that DNA testing revealed the possibility of a third person in the case, prompting the state attorney's office to present new evidence to a grand jury.

The sheriff said there was a lack of cooperation from Kenny initially during the investigation.

When asked if Kenny was no longer a suspect in his mother's death, Mascara declined to comment.

Mascara would not say whether Arellano-Ramirez knew or had any connection to Kenny Hamner.