Police investigating crime shoot family's dog - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigating crime shoot family's dog

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT
    Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

  • No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

    No Mega Millions jackpot winner, next drawing estimated $502 million

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:09:42 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:11:29 GMT

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    More >>

    With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

    More >>

  • Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout lines

    Walmart to remove 'Cosmopolitan' from checkout lines

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:34:05 GMT
    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

    More >>

    Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

    More >>
    •   

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pit bull that was shot by police in Los Angeles is awaiting surgery, which its owners say they cannot afford.

Police say they were investigating a crime early Saturday when they were confronted by a large dog and shot the animal.

Brett Kerby and Norma Lopez tell KTLA-TV officers entered their home after detaining them in the back of a patrol car and shot Kush, with their 7-year-old daughter nearby.

Kerby says police came to his house with the wrong information. Kerby says "now they claim it was an accident?"

Police could not provide additional information about the case because the investigation is ongoing.

Police did update the family on Kush's condition and told them of some groups might be able to assist with the medical bills, which will be in excess of $1,000.

___

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.