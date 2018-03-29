Police investigating crime shoot family's dog

Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pit bull that was shot by police in Los Angeles is awaiting surgery, which its owners say they cannot afford.
Police say they were investigating a crime early Saturday when they were confronted by a large dog and shot the animal.
Brett Kerby and Norma Lopez tell KTLA-TV officers entered their home after detaining them in the back of a patrol car and shot Kush, with their 7-year-old daughter nearby.
Kerby says police came to his house with the wrong information. Kerby says "now they claim it was an accident?"
Police could not provide additional information about the case because the investigation is ongoing.
Police did update the family on Kush's condition and told them of some groups might be able to assist with the medical bills, which will be in excess of $1,000.