Plaque honoring Jefferson Davis removed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A plaque calling Confederate President Jefferson Davis a "Patriot-Hero-Statesman" has been removed from his statue in Kentucky's Capitol.

Kentucky's Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted last year to remove the plaque, one of many Confederate markers being questioned around the country in the wake of racially motivated violence. But that decision was delayed so a lawyer from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration could make sure state law gives the commission such authority.

Kentucky officials decided in 2015 not to remove the statue itself. The 15-foot marble statue of Davis stands at the edge of a rotunda, just behind the 14-foot bronze statue of another Kentucky-born politician: Abraham Lincoln.

