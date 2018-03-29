Judge declares 'serial stowaway' unfit for trial

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman dubbed a "serial stowaway" for repeatedly trying to sneak onto commercial jets without a ticket has been ruled unfit for trial, a judge ruled Thursday.

Cook County Judge Maura Slattery Boyle ordered Marilyn Hartman, 66, to be sent to a secured mental health facility in Elgin, near Chicago. The ruling comes after psychologists for the defense and prosecution recommended Hartman undergo mental health treatment.

Hartman has been nabbed in and near airports dozens of times and made it onto planes half a dozen times. She recently made it into the air on a flight from Chicago to London and was subsequently charged with felony criminal trespass and felony burglary.

Portions of Hartman's mental evaluations read aloud in court Thursday included a long list of her mental health problems. Psychologist Christopher Cooper described Hartman as an "intelligent woman" and said she understands the charges against her. But, he said, Hartman suffers from major depression, delusions she is being persecuted and a "preoccupation with media attention."

Hartman's mental stability was "intermittent and appears to fluctuate day to day," Cooper said.

Prosecutors said Hartman tried to walk out of an interview room when she was left unattended during an evaluation and was seen trying to open locked doors at a jail health facility.

Hartman's public defender, Parle Roe-Taylor, has argued that Hartman doesn't belong in jail because she isn't violent and hasn't demonstrated she's a harm to herself.

Hartman will be evaluated every 30 days to see if she is deemed fit for trial. If so, her criminal proceedings will resume. If she's not restored to mental fitness within a year she could be found not guilty by reason of insanity.