Cops: Boca man solicited sex from 14-y.o. girl

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 62-year-old Boca Raton man is in custody after police say he solicited sex with a 14-year-old girl through a Craigslist ad.

Detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department working with the South Florida Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) task force attempt to locate and identify offenders that use the internet to sexually exploit children.

On March 18, 2018, the suspect, later identified as Warren Arthur Seckler of Boca Raton, posted an ad on Craigslist with the subject "Daddy's little girl." The ad indicated that the subject was a 62-year-old "gentleman who was looking for a young girl."

An officer responded to the ad and began a correspondence with Seckler. The officer told Seckler her daughter "is 14, blonde, skinny with blue eyes."

Through the exchange of emails, Seckler described the various sexual acts he wished to perform on the woman's daughter. Police say he provided his phone number so the officer could send him a picture of the girl. He also sent the officer a fully clothed photo of himself holding his granddaughter.

Over the period of several days of communications via email and text messages, Seckler stated he "chatted" with another 14-year-old girl and they sent each other pictures, however he said he had to delete her pictures and messages from his phone because they were discovered on the teen's phone by an adult.

According to an arrest affidavit, Seckler went into great detail on the types of sexual acts he wished to perform on the girl.

Police say Seckler continued to ask for the daughter and mother to come to his house. He emailed the officer three photographs of the inside of his residence to "convince" her that it is a safe place. He sent photos of his bedrom, his adult daughter's bedroom, and a photograph of his pool.

Police say Seckler stated he bought stuffed animals that he planned to give to the girl, one during each visit, hoping she would return. Seckler then offered to pay for dinner and gas before they drove to his residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

Seckler told the officer he owns a business in Boynton Beach and has lived at his residence for 17 years.

On March 28, 2018, Seckler agreed to meet the officer and her daughter at a McDonald's parking lot in Delray Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team apprehended him inside the parking lot.

Warren Seckler is charged with online solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.