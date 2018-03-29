Large wildfire prompts evacuation in PSL

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Fire crews are on scene of a 40-acre wildfire in Port St. Lucie Thursday afternoon.

The fire started in the South Bend area of the 3000 block of Wake Road and has spread towards the Turnpike, officials said.

Approximately a dozen homes are currently being threatened and have been evacuated.

Florida Power & Light is also on scene in case power lines and power poles catch fire.

According to Florida Forest Service officials, winds are coming out of the SE, gusting up to 15 mph.

There are no road closures at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#PortStLucie #LuckWildfire

Forestry's fixed wing pilot says the fire has spread towards the turnpike. For closures, please check FHP's website. Please use caution driving in Smokey conditions. pic.twitter.com/9yHv3cuDIl — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) March 29, 2018

#PortStLucie #LuckWildfire

Approximately a dozen homes are currently being threatened. The wildfire is approximately 40-acres. pic.twitter.com/xvTNjMot08 — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) March 29, 2018

Several crews are on scene of a large brush fire in the South Bend area of the 3000 blk of Wake Rd. Several homes in the area have been evacuated at this time. FFS has reported about 20 acres at this time. pic.twitter.com/ts7EHWYzNN — StLucieFire (@StLucieFireDist) March 29, 2018

#PortStLucie view from Turnpike. Fire is pushing towards turnpike. No smoke impact on the highway currently. MM 142 pic.twitter.com/5SYh57qnaH — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) March 29, 2018

Wildfire getting closer to houses... https://t.co/QR8jzHMDRC — Ashley Hinson (@ahinsonWPTV) March 29, 2018