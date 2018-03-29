Large wildfire prompts evacuation in PSL - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Large wildfire prompts evacuation in PSL

Fire crews are on scene of a 40-acre wildfire in Port St. Lucie Thursday afternoon. 

The fire started in the South Bend area of the 3000 block of Wake Road and has spread towards the Turnpike, officials said. 

Approximately a dozen homes are currently being threatened and have been evacuated.

Florida Power & Light is also on scene in case power lines and power poles catch fire.

According to Florida Forest Service officials, winds are coming out of the SE, gusting up to 15 mph. 

There are no road closures at this time. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

