Large wildfire prompts evacuation in PSL

Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:30 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:30:33 GMT
Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-03-28 10:34:05 GMT
Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)
Monday, March 26 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:09:27 GMT
Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-03-27 16:13:25 GMT
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.More >>
Fire crews are on scene of a 40-acre wildfire in Port St. Lucie Thursday afternoon.
The fire started in the South Bend area of the 3000 block of Wake Road and has spread towards the Turnpike, officials said.
Approximately a dozen homes are currently being threatened and have been evacuated.
Florida Power & Light is also on scene in case power lines and power poles catch fire.
According to Florida Forest Service officials, winds are coming out of the SE, gusting up to 15 mph.
There are no road closures at this time.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Several crews are on scene of a large brush fire in the South Bend area of the 3000 blk of Wake Rd. Several homes in the area have been evacuated at this time. FFS has reported about 20 acres at this time. pic.twitter.com/ts7EHWYzNN