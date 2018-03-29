RB coucilman falsely claims to have paid bills

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Riviera Beach City Council members decided in 2015 to pay themselves an additional $12,000 annually.

On Monday, Councilman Terence Davis said he uses the stipend to pay water bills for some families at Stonybrook.

“I want to continue, if I could, with the funds that was in place,” Davis said. “I had been supporting families in Stonybrooks. And if I could continue to have my money that was allocated to support some families in Stonybrooks with their water bills.”

Contact 5 checked and residents at Stonybrook don’t pay for water. It’s included in their rent.

What Davis spent the $12,000 a year on is not clear.

Since it’s part of the council members’ salary, they do not have to declare what they use the money for and it can be used for personal expenses.

Council Member KaShamba Miller-Anderson said she had not accepted the stipend. Newly-elected Council Member Julia Botel said she is rejecting the stipend as well.

During Monday’s utility board meeting, Davis justified the stipend for extra work the council members are doing by serving on the utility board.

Then he blamed former City Manager Jonathan Evans for that extra work, saying Evans failed to hire a utility district director.

“(We told him) Sir, make the offer,” Davis said. “He didn’t this is fact. Follow the meetings.”

That’s exactly what Contact 5 did.

Turns out, council never gave Evans the authority to hire a utility director. A memo was sent on Aug. 9 by the city attorney, saying the oversight should be addressed.

During the meeting on Aug. 21, council did not for it, leaving Evans once again without the authority to hire a utility district director.

It wasn’t until after Evans was fired on Sept. 20 that the board voted to give the city manager that authority.



