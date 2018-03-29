Sheriff discusses developments in Hamner case

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions. (Source: CNN)

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

The man now charged in the 2016 stabbing death of Sheila Hamner appeared in court Wednesday.

A judge denied bond for Carlos Arellano-Ramirez .

This major break in the case came months after the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested Hamner’s son.

Despite the murder charge being dropped against Kenneth Hamner, Sheriff Ken Mascara would not say his department made a mistake arresting him initially.

“I understand mistakes are made, but not this many and admit them,” said a frustrated Rick Hamner, Kenny's brother, after a Thursday morning news conference during which the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office did not clear his brother’s name.

“We got some closure finally, up to yesterday this family was ripped apart."

Their brother Kenny was the prime suspect in his own mother's murder more than a year ago. That was until a new suspect's name came to light.

“[Wednesday,] I seen enough, I heard enough to know that he absolutely did not have anything to do with this.”

Wednesday was when a St. Lucie County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Carlos Arellano-Ramirez for the 2016 stabbing death of Sheila Hamner.

It’s a major turn, months after the Sheriff’s Office arrested and accused Kenny Hamner of his mother’s murder.

“It was through this on going investigation work including addition forensic and trace evidence that a connection to a third person began to emerge and present itself consistent with the original description of a Hispanic assailant described by Kenny Hamner,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara at that news conference Thursday.

However, there are still no real answers on why the charges against Kenny were suddenly dropped, two months after his arrest.

And Sheriff Mascara would not admit his office made any mistakes when deputies arrested Kenny.

“We believe that the new evidence supports that yet this third person was there, but initially the physical evidence, the eye witness testimony did not support what Kenny told us on the scene,” said Mascara.

NewsChannel 5’s Alyssa Hyman asked if Kenny Hamner was no longer a suspect. To which the sheriff replied, “I don't want to say anything about Kenny in that regard right now.”

An answer that angered the Hamner family who now believes their own brother was wrongfully accused.