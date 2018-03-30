Evacuations lifted in PSL following wildfire

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook's privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in "unfair acts" that cause "substantial injury" to consumers.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, the site Facebook login webpage is seen on a computer screen in Ottawa, Canada. Mozilla, Tesla and other companies are distancing themselves from Facebook following...

Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.

Drunken 13-year-old 'wanted to be the next school shooter'

Retail giant Walmart said it will still sell "Cosmo," but it will no longer be available in checkout lines. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation said the decision came after the two organizations had discussions.

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Fire crews are on scene of a 70-acre wildfire in Port St. Lucie Thursday evening.

The fire started in the Southbend area of the 3000 block of Wake Road and spread toward the Turnpike.

Florida Forest Service said weather conditions caused the fire to grow.

As of 10:10 p.m. the 70-acre fire was 100 percent contained.

Approximately forty homes were threatened and had to be evacuated.

The neighborhood evacuation was lifted at 9:30 p.m., when Bella Road residents returned to their homes.

Florida Power & Light was also on scene in case power lines and power poles caught fire.

Power remained on for residents.

According to Florida Forest Service officials, winds were coming out of the SE, gusting up to 15 mph.

Florida's Turnpike is closed in both directions at Mile Marker 138 at Becker Road to Mile Marker 152 at Okeechobee Road. It will remain closed throughout the night until driving conditions are suitable, officials said Thursday evening.

One southbound lane of Interstate 95 is also closed just north of Becker Road.

St. Lucie County Fire crews will remain on scene throughout the night. FFS will remain on scene until the fire is secure.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.