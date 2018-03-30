RB councilman falsely claims to have paid bills

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

The Latest: Pulse gunman widow sobs with joy after acquittal

Riviera Beach City Council members decided in 2015 to pay themselves an additional $12,000 annually.

On Monday, Councilman Terence Davis said he uses the stipend to pay water bills for some families at Stonybrook.

“I want to continue, if I could, with the funds that was in place,” Davis said. “I had been supporting families in Stonybrooks. And if I could continue to have my money that was allocated to support some families in Stonybrooks with their water bills.”

Contact 5 checked and residents at Stonybrook don’t pay for water. It’s included in their rent.

What Davis spent the $12,000 a year on is not clear.

Since it’s part of the council members’ salary, they do not have to declare what they use the money for and it can be used for personal expenses.

Council Member KaShamba Miller-Anderson said she had not accepted the stipend. Newly-elected Council Member Julia Botel said she is rejecting the stipend as well.

During Monday’s utility board meeting, Davis justified the stipend for extra work the council members are doing by serving on the utility board.

Then he blamed former City Manager Jonathan Evans for that extra work, saying Evans failed to hire a utility district director.

“(We told him) Sir, make the offer,” Davis said. “He didn’t this is fact. Follow the meetings.”

That’s exactly what Contact 5 did.

Turns out, council never gave Evans the authority to hire a utility director. A memo was sent on Aug. 9 by the city attorney, saying the oversight should be addressed.

During the meeting on Aug. 21, council did not for it, leaving Evans once again without the authority to hire a utility district director.

It wasn’t until after Evans was fired on Sept. 20 that the board voted to give the city manager that authority.