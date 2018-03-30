Missing 11-year-old Fort Pierce boy found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing 11-year-old Fort Pierce boy found safe

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - UPDATE: Fort Pierce police said Isreal Peterson was found safe Friday morning. 

EARLIER STORY: Fort Pierce said an 11-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday evening.

The child, Isreal Peterson, was last seen about 5 p.m. in the area of Madison Cay Apartments located at 1655 N 29th St.

The boy is 5 feet and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you see him, police said please call 911.

