Missing 11-year-old Fort Pierce boy found safe

Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT 2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 12:56 PM EDT 2018-03-30 16:56:55 GMT Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT 2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 12:56 PM EDT 2018-03-30 16:56:41 GMT (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 5:58 AM EDT 2018-03-30 09:58:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 6:09 AM EDT 2018-03-30 10:09:44 GMT
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
More >>
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT 2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT Updated: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT 2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:09 AM EDT 2018-03-28 11:09:42 GMT Updated: Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:11 AM EDT 2018-03-28 11:11:29 GMT
With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.
More >>
With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.
More >>
FORT PIERCE, Fla. -
UPDATE: Fort Pierce police said Isreal Peterson was found safe Friday morning. EARLIER STORY: Fort Pierce said an 11-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday evening.
The child, Isreal Peterson, was last seen about 5 p.m. in the area of Madison Cay Apartments located at 1655 N 29th St.
The boy is 5 feet and weighs about 100 pounds.
If you see him, police said please call 911.
Scripps Only Content 2018