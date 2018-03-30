Florida man asks 911 dispatchers to 'Find Drake'

Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT 2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 12:56 PM EDT 2018-03-30 16:56:55 GMT Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)
Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 5:58 AM EDT
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:09 AM EDT 2018-03-28 11:09:42 GMT Updated: Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:11 AM EDT 2018-03-28 11:11:29 GMT
With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.
911 dispatchers answered the line Wednesday to a man asking them to “Find Drake, find Lil Wayne,” Fellsmere police say.
“They know who I am,” the Fellsmere man told operators, according to an arrest report.
The man hung up, and when dispatchers called him back, he allegedly told them to figure out the movie “IT, the scary movie.”
WPTV is not identifying the man because records show he has mental health needs.
Fellsmere officers went to the man and told him he cannot call 911 unless it is an emergency. Shortly after the officers left, he called 911 twice.
This time, he reportedly asked to speak with President Trump. Officers returned and arrested the man for misusing 911. He was taken to the Indian River County Jail.
