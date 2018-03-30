2 PBSO deputies hurt in fight with 3 people

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

Two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were hurt Thursday in a fight after a traffic stop in suburban Lake Worth.

The sheriff’s office said the fight started at 2 p.m. when deputies, in an unmarked vehicle, pulled over a black Audi for an expired temporary tag at the intersection of Lincoln Circle West and Edgecliff Drive.

PBSO said the two deputies were both wearing clothing, which had the words "sheriff," that identified themselves as law enforcement.

One of the deputies identified the driver of the Audi as Kensky Charles and said he knew that Charles did not have a valid license. Two other people, identified as Cleone Charles and Sandes Cineus, were also inside the Audi.

PBSO said Kensky Charles became irate and yelling obscenities toward them. Deputies asked him to not go inside a residence, but they said he ignored those commands. A deputy grabbed Kensky Charles' shirt and a tussle ensused with both falling onto the ground.

The report said Cineus hit one of the deputies in the face. Cleone Charles is also accused of grabbing and striking one of the deputies.

The two deputies, and one of the suspects, were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are life threatening.

Cineus, Cleone Charles and Kensky Charles were all taken into custody and face aggravated battery charges on an officer.