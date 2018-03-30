2 PBSO deputies hurt in fight with 3 people - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 PBSO deputies hurt in fight with 3 people

Two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were hurt Thursday in a fight after a traffic stop in suburban Lake Worth.

The sheriff’s office said the fight started at 2 p.m. when deputies, in an unmarked vehicle, pulled over a black Audi for an expired temporary tag at the intersection of Lincoln Circle West and Edgecliff Drive.

PBSO said the two deputies were both wearing clothing, which had the words "sheriff," that identified themselves as law enforcement.

One of the deputies identified the driver of the Audi as Kensky Charles and said he knew that Charles did not have a valid license. Two other people, identified as Cleone Charles and Sandes Cineus, were also inside the Audi.

PBSO said Kensky Charles became irate and yelling obscenities toward them.  Deputies asked him to not go inside a residence, but they said he ignored those commands.  A deputy grabbed Kensky Charles' shirt and a tussle ensused with both falling onto the ground.

The report said Cineus hit one of the deputies in the face. Cleone Charles is also accused of grabbing and striking one of the deputies. 

The two deputies, and one of the suspects, were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.  None of the injuries are life threatening.

Cineus, Cleone Charles and Kensky Charles were all taken into custody and face aggravated battery charges on an officer.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.