Missing Riviera Beach boy found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Riviera Beach boy found safe

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:14:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:02:44 GMT
    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

    Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:34:27 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-03-30 17:59:53 GMT

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

    More >>

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

    More >>
    •   

UPDATE: Amari Smith has been located safe. He is with a relative who lives in Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, said the Riviera Beach police department.

EARLIER STORY:

Riviera Beach police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered 13-year-old boy. 

The teen, Amari Smith, attends school at John F. Kennedy Middle School and then participates in the Youth Empowerment Center After School Enrichment Program on West 28th Street in Riviera Beach.

According to a written statement from police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown, the boy usually returns home between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Amari was last seen by his mother at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday when he left home to attend school. Police said he phoned his mother at 11:30 a.am. and asked her to bring lunch to the school.

His mother was unable to bring lunch and tried to phone him back at 1:15 p.m., but she said Amari did not answer.

A neighbor's daughter reported seeing Amari outside his family's residence on Avenue S in Riviera Beach at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

No one has reported seeing or hearing from the boy since that time. Calls to his mobile phone have not been answered

Amari is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 170 pounds, brown eyes and black hair in a low-cut Afro style.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue polo shorts, and white and blue Nike shoes.

Amari also wears glasses.

Police said the teen is considered endangered because of his need to take medication regularly for serious medical conditions.  He does not have a history of being a run-a-way.

Anyone with information regarding how or where Amari Smith can be located is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.