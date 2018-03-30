Boil water notice for part of Fort Pierce - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boil water notice for part of Fort Pierce

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:14:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:02:44 GMT
    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

    Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:34:27 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-03-30 17:59:53 GMT

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

    More >>

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

    More >>
    •   

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued after a contractor hit a water main on Midway Road Friday morning. The notice will be in effect until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 2.

The  Fort Pierce Utilities Authority says the notice affects customers in the following boundaries:

North – Midway Rd
South – Saeger Ave
East – Wallace Street
West – Palmetto Ave
 
If you have any questions, contact Fort Pierce Utilities Authority at (772) 466-1600.
 
FPUA recommends that you follow the Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for boiling water listed below:
 
1. Use bottled water that has not been exposed to flood waters if it is available.
2. If you don't have bottled water, you should boil water to make it safe. Boil the water for one minute, let it cool, and store it in clean containers with covers.
3. If you can't boil water, you can disinfect it using household bleach. Add 1/8 teaspoon (or 8 drops) of regular, unscented, liquid household bleach for each gallon of water, stir it well and let it stand for 30 minutes before you use it. Store disinfected water in clean containers with covers.
 
For more detailed instructions, visit www.fpua.com or http://www.epa.gov/ogwdw/faq/emerg.html.
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.