Boil water notice for part of Fort Pierce

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued after a contractor hit a water main on Midway Road Friday morning. The notice will be in effect until 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 2.

The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority says the notice affects customers in the following boundaries:



North – Midway Rd

South – Saeger Ave

East – Wallace Street

West – Palmetto Ave



If you have any questions, contact Fort Pierce Utilities Authority at (772) 466-1600.



FPUA recommends that you follow the Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for boiling water listed below:



1. Use bottled water that has not been exposed to flood waters if it is available.

2. If you don't have bottled water, you should boil water to make it safe. Boil the water for one minute, let it cool, and store it in clean containers with covers.

3. If you can't boil water, you can disinfect it using household bleach. Add 1/8 teaspoon (or 8 drops) of regular, unscented, liquid household bleach for each gallon of water, stir it well and let it stand for 30 minutes before you use it. Store disinfected water in clean containers with covers.



For more detailed instructions, visit www.fpua.com or http://www.epa.gov/ogwdw/faq/emerg.html.

