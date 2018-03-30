Feds charge Lake Worth man for sex trafficking

Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT 2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 9:44 PM EDT 2018-03-31 01:44:26 GMT (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Posted: Friday, March 30 2018
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
Posted: Friday, March 30 2018
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.
Posted: Friday, March 30 2018
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
A Lake Worth man has been charged federally with sex trafficking a minor and adults, and labor trafficking.
Alston Orlando Leroy Williams, 42, was charged with one count of sex trafficking a minor, three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and one count of forced labor trafficking.
RELATED: See the latest arrest mugshots from Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties
According to court records, from 2008 through 2017, Williams allegedly trafficked multiple women, including one as young as 16 years old, for sex throughout South Florida.
Williams had the women live at his homes and travel to hotels and other locations to meet adult men and engage in sex for money.
Williams allegedly used force, violence and coercion to traffic the women and kept all of the money they earned.
He was arrested on November 29, 2017, on related state charges, before being charged federally.
