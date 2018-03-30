Raccoon tests positive for rabies in the Acreage

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A raccoon found acting aggressive earlier this week in the Acreage has tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Control was notified on Tuesday that a raccoon in the 1300 block of 42nd Road was acting aggressive toward residents.

When the ACC officer arrived, it came out of the bushes and tried to attack the officer, who captured and euthanized the animal.

No humans were exposed to the raccoon, but a goat was bitten earlier. The goat will be placed in a six-month quarantine.

This is the third confirmed rabid animal in Palm Beach County this year, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Residents in the area of 42nd Road are urged to avoid contact with any wildlife and report suspicious animals to Animal Care and Control at (561) 233-1200.