Town Hall for Our Lives forum planned in PBC

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

On April 7, communities all over the country will talk gun control with their local representatives as part of the next step in the movement that launched March for Our Lives. That includes Palm Beach County, where a 16 year old took the lead in setting up a local town hall.

“I feel that the congressmen are paying attention, but this is more that the people can pay attention and find out how the congressmen actually feel," said Ari Silver, a sophomore at Olympic Heights High School.

"A small part of a national movement that is going on all over the country and will continue long after this town hall forum," said Rabbi Barry Silver, Ari's father.

Alongside other area students who are part of the groups Student March to Stop Gun Violence and the National Association of Students Against Gun Violence, Ari coordinated the Palm Beach County Town Hall for Our Lives forum set for April 7.

“Politicians don’t really listen to people, especially kids, but now they have to listen because if they want to stay in office they’re going to have to listen to us," Ari said.

The event is set for Saturday, April 7, at 2 p.m. at the Vizcaya neighborhood clubhouse near Delray Beach off Atlantic Avenue between Jog Road and the Turnpike

Ari said he's reached out to local members of congress as well as candidates in the race for their seats, but he hasn't received any confirmed RSVPs yet.

"There’s a real fervor now and there’s a hunger for people to want to take charge of this issue and there’s a belief that they can now make a difference," said Rabbi Silver.

Ari has been active in the fight for more gun control since he was young, attending events and rallies alongside his dad. He's proud to see other students and voters doing the same now.

"If we push this issue forward then congressmen can’t ignore it anymore and they’ll have to take action," he said.

Rep. Ted Deutch is holding his own town hall on gun violence prevention for April 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the city commission chamber at Coral Springs City Hall at 9500 W Sample Road.