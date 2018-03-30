Deputies searching for missing teen

Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Deputies are searching for a missing, possibly endangered 15-year-old girl.
Alexa Westwater was last seen in the Boynton Beach area on February 26, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Officials said Friday the teen might be in Broward County.
Alexa has blond hair, but may have dyed her har black, and green eyes. She has a piercing on her left cartilage, scars on her arms and thighs and braces on her teeth. Her clothing description is unknown.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office considers Alexa a 'missing and possibly endangered' teen due to her age and unknown whereabouts.
Anyone who may come into contact with Alexa is urged to call 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.