Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT 2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT Updated: Saturday, March 31 2018 12:57 PM EDT 2018-03-31 16:57:27 GMT (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT 2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 6:02 PM EDT 2018-03-30 22:02:44 GMT Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 11:34 AM EDT 2018-03-30 15:34:27 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 1:59 PM EDT 2018-03-30 17:59:53 GMT
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.
More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 5:58 AM EDT 2018-03-30 09:58:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 6:09 AM EDT 2018-03-30 10:09:44 GMT
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
More >>
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT 2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT Updated: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT 2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
More >>
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Zoo is welcoming a baby Sumatran orangutan who is named after an Indonesian word that means "bright" and is often used to refer to sunshine.
The female primate named Cerah was born Sunday to parents Nias and Berani, and the family is bonding away from public view.
Cerah should make her debut within the next two weeks in the Great Apes exhibit in Primate Panorama.
She was conceived within a month of 29-year-old Nias and 25-year-old Berani getting set up in July.
Zoo officials say Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered with a worldwide population of only about 14,600. Habitat loss is a major reason their population is declining.
Associated Press 2018