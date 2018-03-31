Nugent: Teens attacking the NRA have 'no soul'

Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT 2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT Updated: Saturday, March 31 2018 3:44 PM EDT 2018-03-31 19:44:50 GMT (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 11:34 AM EDT
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.
Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 5:58 AM EDT
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT
Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
Rocker Ted Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have "no soul" and are "mushy brained children."
He made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program.
Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.
He went on to say that "the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul," and that the gun-control measures they support amount to "spiritual suicide."
A representative for the 69-year-old Nugent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nugent made the comments the same day several advertisers dropped Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a survivor of the Parkland shooting online.
Associated Press 2018