Man shot by masked men robbing his home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot by masked men robbing his home

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:05:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    The Latest: Pulse gunman widow released from custody

    Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-03-30 22:02:44 GMT
    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

    Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

    More >>

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

    Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:34:27 GMT
    Friday, March 30 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-03-30 17:59:53 GMT

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

    More >>

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

    More >>
    •   

GREENACRES, Fla. -- A Greenacres man is recovering after being shot when he encountered two masked men ransacking his home.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, had just returned home at 4:50 a.m. Sunday from a night out when he encountered two armed, masked men inside his home.

One of the masked men shot the victim, who was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says burglary was the motive of this incident. There is no suspect information available at this time. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.