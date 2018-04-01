Man shot by masked men robbing his home

Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT 2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT Updated: Sunday, April 1 2018 1:05 PM EDT 2018-04-01 17:05:55 GMT (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT 2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 6:02 PM EDT 2018-03-30 22:02:44 GMT Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 11:34 AM EDT 2018-03-30 15:34:27 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 1:59 PM EDT 2018-03-30 17:59:53 GMT
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 5:58 AM EDT 2018-03-30 09:58:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 6:09 AM EDT 2018-03-30 10:09:44 GMT
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT 2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT Updated: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT 2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
GREENACRES, Fla. -- A Greenacres man is recovering after being shot when he encountered two masked men ransacking his home.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, had just returned home at 4:50 a.m. Sunday from a night out when he encountered two armed, masked men inside his home.
One of the masked men shot the victim, who was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says burglary was the motive of this incident. There is no suspect information available at this time.
