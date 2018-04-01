Deputy wounded, man killed after shots fired

Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a deputy has been shot and a vehicle burglary suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire in Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the deputy was shot after a chase early Sunday morning. Deputies tried to stop a man suspected of involvement in a series of car burglaries.

Authorities say the man fled and crashed his car into a ditch before the gunfire exchange. Authorities say the suspect was found dead after the shootout.

WWL-TV reports that Justin Nail of the Third District Criminal Patrol Division was the deputy wounded in the shooting.

Authorities say the deputy has been released from surgery and is in stable condition. The identity of the suspect has not been released.