Deputy wounded, man killed after shots fired

Deputy wounded, man killed after shots fired

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a deputy has been shot and a vehicle burglary suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire in Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the deputy was shot after a chase early Sunday morning. Deputies tried to stop a man suspected of involvement in a series of car burglaries.

Authorities say the man fled and crashed his car into a ditch before the gunfire exchange. Authorities say the suspect was found dead after the shootout.

WWL-TV reports that Justin Nail of the Third District Criminal Patrol Division was the deputy wounded in the shooting.

Authorities say the deputy has been released from surgery and is in stable condition. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

