Pines lining Village Boulevard to be torn down

Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT 2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 6:46 AM EDT 2018-04-02 10:46:01 GMT (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 10:02 AM EDT 2018-03-30 14:02:18 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 6:02 PM EDT 2018-03-30 22:02:44 GMT Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 11:34 AM EDT 2018-03-30 15:34:27 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 1:59 PM EDT 2018-03-30 17:59:53 GMT
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.
More >>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.
More >> Posted: Friday, March 30 2018 5:58 AM EDT 2018-03-30 09:58:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 6:09 AM EDT 2018-03-30 10:09:44 GMT
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
More >>
Tesla has issued its largest recall yet, this time over a power steering component.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT 2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT Updated: Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT 2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.
More >>
Work to remove pines lining Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach is about to start Monday.
The city says the invasive trees that separate Village Boulevard and Interstate 95 are costing taxpayers around $100,000 a year to maintain.
Between April and mid-July about 1,000 trees will be removed and replaced with low maintenance, native tree species.
Construction may impact traffic, but the city says it will have people guiding cars around the area and promise two-way traffic will be maintained.
Drivers are urged to exercise caution while crews are conducting the work.
Scripps Only Content 2018