Drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach injures man

West Palm Beach police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man overnight.

According to a written statement from Sgt. David Lefont, officers respond to 800 block of North Sapodilla Ave. shortly after midnight.

Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his back. The investigation revealed that he was shot by a person inside a passing vehicle, which fled south.  

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

