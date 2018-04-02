Trump to host Japan's Abe at Mar-a-Lago in April

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia, governor of California and actor with a lengthy list of credits, including the "Terminator" franchise.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

President Donald Trump will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago later this month, according to the White House.

A statement from the press secretary says Trump will host Abe from April 17-18 at the Palm Beach home and private club. This will be the two men's third summit meeting, according to the White House.

The meeting comes weeks ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un in May. No official date for that meeting has been announced.

According to the White House statement, the Mar-a-Lago meeting with Abe will "reaffirm the United States-Japan alliance as a cornerstone of peace, stability, and prospertity in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The two leaders will discuss the international campaign to maintain maximum pressure on North Korea in advance of President Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. President Trump and Prime Minister Abe will explore ways to expand fair and reciprocal trade and investment ties between the United States and Japan, two of the world's wealthiest and most innovative economies."

President Trump last stayed at Mar-a-Lago over Easter weekend, golfing Saturday and attending Easter services at Bethesda-by-the-Sea on Sunday.

During the weekend, someone splashed red paint on the sign outside the president's Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.