Siblings arrested in Fort Pierce murder, robbery

At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.

Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

Police arrested two teenage siblings for the shooting death and home invasion of a Fort Pierce man over the weekend.

Fort Pierce police said brother and sister Naquion Jones, 18, and Keitha Daughtry, 17, both of Fort Pierce, are facing charges for the shooting death of Tremayne Dellmar, 34, of Fort Pierce.

Officers responded to a shooting Saturday in the 2100 block of Avenue N around 11:30 p.m. They found Dellmar, who had been shot multiple times, lying in a doorway of the apartment.

Other people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting said Dellmar opened the door when he heard a knock. Police said the suspects then “shoved a handgun in Dellmar’s face and demanded money,” according to a police report.

Dellmar tried to take the gun but was shot twice, in the shoulder and back, the report states. Dellmar died due to his gunshot wounds.

The suspects demanded money from the other people inside the home and then left in a blue or grey vehicle, detectives say.

Witness identified the female suspect as “Kee Kee,” Keitha Daughtry, and the man as “Fat Daddy,” Naquion Jones.

Detectives are looking for two additional suspects, whose identities are unknown.

Fort Pierce police officers reported finding Daughtry and Jones on April 2 and placed them into custody. Daughtry and Jones denied any involvement in the robbery, the report states.

Jones was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail and Daughtry was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This is the City of Fort Pierce’s first homicide of 2018.