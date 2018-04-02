72-Hour boil water notice for all of Tequesta - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

72-Hour boil water notice for all of Tequesta

A boil water notice is in effect for all Village of Tequesta Water Utility customers. The notice is in effect for the next 72 hours as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The town says this is a precautionary measure due to an issue that has since been corrected at the water treatment facility.

Customers should bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute, then allow the water to cool before use.

Boiled water may be used for drinking and cooking.

