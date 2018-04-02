Ground broken on new campus devoted to autism

At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.

Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

In honor of World Autism Awareness Day, ground was broken Monday on a new school in Martin County that will serve students on the autism spectrum.

A new campus for the Hope Center for Autism will be constructed in Jensen Beach.

The current school is at capacity and only serves grades Kindergarten through second grade.

Currently, 30 children are on a waiting list to attend the school.

The new building will allow the public charter school to more than double the number of students it serves.

"That’s going to enable us to go from Pre-K to the sixth grade and take care of 100 kids,” said Jim Applegate with the Hope Center For Autism.

Fundraising for the $5 million first building is underway with a planned completion date in two years.

One out of every 68 children born today is on the autism spectrum, including one in 44 boys.