Swimmers rescued in Jupiter, 1 patient critical

Multiple swimmers were rescued from a Jupiter beach today, with one in critical condition.

At 2:11, fire-rescue crews responded to reports of multiple swimmers in distress near the 2000 block of South A1A.

Arriving crews found multiple victims had been pulled out of the water.

One patient, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

