2 Delray men charged with dealing array of drugs

2 Delray men charged with dealing array of drugs

Two Delray Beach men are under arrest and a slew of harmful drugs are off the street after Delray Beach Police busted the pair on Saturday night.

Officers saw the men, Michael Clay, 30, and Andre Andrew, 28, selling ecstasy out of a black Toyota Camry. When officers approached, Andrew ran and was caught.

When the men and their car was searched, officers found various drugs packaged for sale, as well as more than $1,000 hidden in a sock in the Camry, drugs hidden on Clay's body and more cash on Andrew. 

The drugs include Suboxone, MDMA (ecstasy), heroin, crack and powder cocaine.

Both men face charges of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and trafficking in phenethylamines. Andre faces charges of resisting arrest without violence and possession of a synthetic narcotic. Clay faces a charge of possession of a hallucinogen.

