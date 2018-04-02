2 Delray men charged with dealing array of drugs

At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.

Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Two Delray Beach men are under arrest and a slew of harmful drugs are off the street after Delray Beach Police busted the pair on Saturday night.

Officers saw the men, Michael Clay, 30, and Andre Andrew, 28, selling ecstasy out of a black Toyota Camry. When officers approached, Andrew ran and was caught.

When the men and their car was searched, officers found various drugs packaged for sale, as well as more than $1,000 hidden in a sock in the Camry, drugs hidden on Clay's body and more cash on Andrew.

The drugs include Suboxone, MDMA (ecstasy), heroin, crack and powder cocaine.

Both men face charges of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and trafficking in phenethylamines. Andre faces charges of resisting arrest without violence and possession of a synthetic narcotic. Clay faces a charge of possession of a hallucinogen.