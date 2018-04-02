Man shot, killed at Indian River County motel - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot, killed at Indian River County motel

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a motel Monday morning west of Vero Beach. 

The sheriff's office tweeted that the shooting occurred at a Motel 6 located at 8800 20th St.

The 44-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the chest and air lifted to Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce where he later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Detectives are currently seeking a person of interest, Jordan Dawkins, 20, of Indian River County.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

 Anyone with information on this cases is urged to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) or tcwatch.org

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.