Experts remind people to be prepared for fires

At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.

At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.

Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.

Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

At the height of dry season, we see many wildfires. So, firefighters are asking homeowners to help them save homes, property and lives.

On Southeast Bella Road, Lisa Jeffreys has a temporary reminder every time she's in her backyard. A 70-acre fire last Thursday forced Jeffreys and 39 other homes to be evacuated.

RELATED: Advice to protect your home from wildfires

"A little more prepared and take it a little more serious," said Jeffreys.

It should also be a reminder for you at home.

Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Melissa Yunas said it's important to prepare. She says homeowners should create a buffer zone around their homes, especially those living near nature areas.

"Make sure vegetation is away from the wooden fences. Second thing is if a wildfire is threatening, take the time to open the gate," said Yunas.

It's also important to have an emergency evacuation kit.

"Have a three-day supply kit, papers, medicines, and your pets ready to go," said Yunas.

An important reminder this dry season.