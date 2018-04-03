Good Samaritan wouldn't testify, gets convicted - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Good Samaritan wouldn't testify, gets convicted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man deemed a Good Samaritan for chasing down a purse-snatcher in Boynton Beach has been convicted of contempt for failing to testify in the case.

The Palm Beach Post reports 40-year-old Corey Wyatt was convicted Thursday after prosecutor Luisa Berti said he put other priorities over testifying.

Berti said Wyatt told her before the other man's theft trial in October that he was reluctant to testify. She warned Wyatt that he could be held in contempt.

That other man was convicted of theft even without Wyatt's testimony.

Still, Berti asked for jail time in Wyatt's contempt case to show that court summonses aren't optional.

Wyatt was instead sentenced to 50 hours of community service and must write an apology letter. His attorney, James Volpi, said the case showed "no good deed goes unpunished."

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.