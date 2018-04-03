School bus involved in Boynton Beach crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

School bus involved in Boynton Beach crash

A crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning is causing heavy delays on Congress Avenue just south of Hypoluxo Road in Boynton Beach.

The wreck occurred around 8:30 a.m., blocking two lanes of traffic near Meadows Park.

Chopper 5 flew over the area at 9 a.m. and spotted a car hit the back of a private bus for South Tech.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said children were on board at the time of the collision, but no one was hurt.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene. 

Chopper 5 spotted another bus had arrived to transport the students to school following the wreck.

