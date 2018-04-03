Vero Beach man faces felony murder charge

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A Vero Beach man is facing a 1st Degree Felony Murder charge after the fatal shooting of a man.

According to an Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) Arrest Affidavit, Jayton Knowles entered a Vero Beach restaurant at 7:32 a.m. on Monday and revealed he had been shot in the chest.

When deputies arrived, they asked Knowles who shot him and he told them that Jordan Dawkins, 20, had shot him.

Knowles was transported to a local hospital where he died within three hours of being shot.

IRCSO Crime Scene Detectives processed the scene and recovered two casings.

Dawkins was located and volunteered to come to the Sheriff's Office to be interviewed by detectives.

Dawkins told detectives that Knowles had robbed his girlfriend of $3,000 on March 31, 2018, and had struck Dawkins with a firearm across his face.

IRCSO says Dawkins stated that on April 2, 2018, he waited at Motel 6, where he suspected he would see Knowles. Dawkins says his intention was to take money from Knowles and Dawkins brought a firearm in order to get the money.

Dawkins told detectives that he observed Knowles outside of the hotel rooms and approached him.

According to Dawkins, the two were "tussling" when the firearm went off.

Dawkins says after the shot was fired he fled with the firearm in a silver vehicle.

Jordan Dawkins is being held without bond at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.