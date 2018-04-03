Truck leaking chlorine closes Blue Heron Blvd. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Truck leaking chlorine closes Blue Heron Blvd.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Riviera Beach Fire Rescue crews are working to unload a tractor trailer that is leaking chlorine at Blue Heron Boulevard and I-95.

Westbound lanes of Blue Heron Boulevard are blocked while hazmat crews are on the scene.

