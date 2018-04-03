No charges after sheriff leaves gun at school

Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:48:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
SHEPHERD, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against a county sheriff who accidentally left a loaded service weapon in a Michigan school gym locker room.
The Mecosta County prosecutor's office recently made the determination after being asked to review the case by the Michigan attorney general's office. Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main apologized after leaving his backup gun at Shepherd Middle School last month, calling his mistake inexcusable.
Main said he used the school locker room to change from street clothes into uniform. Main said he believed the gun was in his bag, but a sixth grader later found it and told a teacher.
The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports the gun was found on a bathroom stall toilet paper holder.