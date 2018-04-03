Dwayne Johnson discusses depression - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dwayne Johnson discusses depression

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says "depression never discriminates."

The actor in an interview with the Sunday Express talks about his struggles with depression and his mother's suicide attempt after they were evicted.

The 45-year-old says his mother got out of her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked toward oncoming traffic. He says he grabbed her and pulled her to the shoulder. He says his mother has no recollection of it.

Johnson reveals he went through his own dark period when injuries ended his dream of becoming a professional football player.

He eventually turned to the wrestling ring and began acting in 2000.

Johnson says he and his mother have healed, "but we've always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain."

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.