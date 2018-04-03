Dwayne Johnson discusses depression

Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:48:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
NEW YORK (AP) — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says "depression never discriminates."
The actor in an interview with the Sunday Express talks about his struggles with depression and his mother's suicide attempt after they were evicted.
The 45-year-old says his mother got out of her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked toward oncoming traffic. He says he grabbed her and pulled her to the shoulder. He says his mother has no recollection of it.
Johnson reveals he went through his own dark period when injuries ended his dream of becoming a professional football player.
He eventually turned to the wrestling ring and began acting in 2000.
Johnson says he and his mother have healed, "but we've always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain."