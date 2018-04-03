Air defense exercise planned for West Palm area

Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:48:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
South Florida residents could see some low-flying military aircraft Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from NORAD, the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Eastern Air Defense Sector and the FAA will conduct training in the West Palm Beach area between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
NORAD said the training will include a National Guard F-15, Air Force KC-135 and Civil Air Patrol C-182
The F-15 aircraft will take off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Some portions of the exercise could involve flights at approximately 3,500 feet above ground level.
Residents in the area can expect to see F-15s around the Fort Lauderdale area and supporting crews at the airport during the exercise.
NORAD said these exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure CONR’s rapid response capability.
If weather prevents the scheduled flights, the exercise will be held Thursday.