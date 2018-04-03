Air defense exercise planned for West Palm area - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Air defense exercise planned for West Palm area

South Florida residents could see some low-flying military aircraft Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from NORAD, the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Eastern Air Defense Sector and the FAA will conduct training in the West Palm Beach area between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

NORAD said the training will include a National Guard F-15, Air Force KC-135 and Civil Air Patrol C-182

The F-15 aircraft will take off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Some portions of the exercise could involve flights at approximately 3,500 feet above ground level.

Residents in the area can expect to see F-15s around the Fort Lauderdale area and supporting crews at the airport during the exercise.

NORAD said these exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure CONR’s rapid response capability. 

If weather prevents the scheduled flights, the exercise will be held Thursday.

Similar training was held in the West Palm Beach area in February.

