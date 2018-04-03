2 Injured after boats collide in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Injured after boats collide in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a boating incident in Martin County.

Martin County Fire Rescue said two boats were on the St. Lucie River when they collided.  Two patients were brought to Sandsprit Park and then taken to the hospital. 

One of the victims suffered serious injuries in the crash.

