Deadly motorcycle, truck crash in South Bay - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deadly motorcycle, truck crash in South Bay

One person was killed in crash involving a motorcycle and truck in South Bay just before noon Tuesday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the wreck occurred at 11:51 a.m. in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 27.

Borroto said one patient died at the scene but did not elaborate.

