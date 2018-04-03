Lake Worth man missing and possibly endangered - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth man missing and possibly endangered

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Paul Scala, 50, was last seen on March 30 in Lake Worth and has not been seen or heard from since.

Paul is 5' 8" tall, weighs 181 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is not available.

Paul does not have his required medication, his vehicle, or his phone with him. Deputies are concerned about his wellbeing.

Anyone who comes into contact with Paul Scala is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.