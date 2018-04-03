Helping sexual assault survivors

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

"No still means no," one of the main messages sexual assault survivors are sharing for all to see on the fence at the Palm Beach County Victims Services office in West Palm Beach.

Sharon Daugherty is the sexual assault outreach coordinator.

"I came into this field because I am a survivor of sexual assault from my father," she said.

Sharon says the memories of what happened to her never go away, that's why she's dedicated her life to helping others. She knows what they're going through.

"By honoring their voices and giving them a place to come to for camaraderie and support."

As part of the healing process, some of the survivors are sharing pieces of clothing they wore when they were assaulted, showing anyone at any age can be a victim.

'It takes this out of the secrecy and into the light where it can be looked at and shared and supported and you can be told that yes what you say is important."

Workers are more than willing to offer healing and help the many who want help, especially after the "Me Too" movement.

"We are getting higher amounts of reports of rape and also people seeking counseling for assaults that happened in the past.

The pieces of clothing of the survivors will be displayed.

Survivor Art Exhibition

April 6th - April 26

Palm Beach State College

Gallery at Lake Worth Campus

Humanities Building 104

4200 South Congress Avenue

For more information, call 561-625-2568