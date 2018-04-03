Deputies searching for missing Lake Worth man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies searching for missing Lake Worth man

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing, possibly endangered Lake Worth man. 

Paul Scala, 50, was last seen on March 30 in Lake Worth and has not been seen or heard from since. 

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 181 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown. 

Paul does not have his required medication, his phone or his vehicle with him. 

Detectives are concerned for his wellbeing. 

Anyone with information about Paul Scala is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

