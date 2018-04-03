Deputies looking for missing 81-year-old woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies looking for missing 81-year-old woman

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing, endangered 81-year-old woman. 

Heather Lamond was last seen leaving her home on SE Bristlecone Place. She was driving a white 1999 Ford Escort with Florida tag of 9157UR. 

Ms. Lamond has mild dementia and may appear, at times, confused about where she is, officials say. 

If you see Heather Lamond, or her vehicle you are asked to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office

